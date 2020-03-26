Morocco
Masdar and EDF table record low bid for Saudi solar project
Energy giants are prepared to build 300MW solar farm for a record breaking price of $0.0178/KwH
Moroccan bank launches €100m green bond
Projects refinanced by the bond assesed for environmental impact by UK's Green investment Bank
Morocco and Brazil to the fore as UN signals full Paris Agreement ratification is near
UN reveals 29 countries expected to deposit instruments of ratification ahead of today's High Level Event in New York