Block snaps up 1,500 tonnes of CO2 removals from algae pioneer Brilliant Planet

clock • 2 min read
Algae cells | Credit: iStock
Image:

Algae cells | Credit: iStock

UK-based Brilliant Planet is developing a pilot plant in Morocco, which harnesses algae to provide a nature-based carbon sequestration solution

Algae-focused carbon removal start-up Brilliant Planet has announced its first large-scale sale of carbon credits, having agreed a deal with fin-tech company Block that it claims will deliver the removal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Unilever, BASF and Walgreens Boots Alliance tout vision for biodegradable PLF chemicals by 2030

Community Energy Together: Local solar collective unveils initial 36MW pipeline

Most read
01

Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars

01 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins

31 July 2023 • 12 min read
03

'The signal is: Don't invest in Britain': Green business groups slam the economic recklessness of Rishi Sunak's oil and gas bonanza

01 August 2023 • 12 min read
04

Government exempts zero emission trucks from reintroduced HGV levy

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Climate meltdown': Scientists implore government to rethink approval for new fossil fuel projects

01 August 2023 • 6 min read

More on Offsets

'Unleash London's full potential': Businesses team up to plot joint offset fund
Offsets

'Unleash London's full potential': Businesses team up to plot joint offset fund

Project aims to set out the mechanics for a combined pool of individual organisations' carbon offset funds

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 July 2023 • 2 min read
AstraZeneca's Credit: AstraZeneca
Offsets

'It is enormous for us as an organisation': Inside AstraZeneca's $400m global reforestation drive

EXCLUSIVE: AstraZeneca's vice president for sustainability Juliette White lifts the lid on the firm's $400m global reforestation programme

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 June 2023 • 13 min read
Life lessons from the voluntary carbon market
Offsets

Life lessons from the voluntary carbon market

Former Verra CEO David Antonioli reflects on 15 years at the helm of the carbon offset standards-setter when corporate climate action went mainstream

David Antonioli, former CEO, Verra
clock 29 June 2023 • 5 min read