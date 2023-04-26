Xlinks: 'Visionary' Morocco-UK clean power link plan secures further £30m boost

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The interconnector route skirts Portugal, Spain and France before linking to UK | Credit: Xlinks
Image:

The interconnector route skirts Portugal, Spain and France before linking to UK | Credit: Xlinks

Octopus Energy Group and TAQA funnel further investment into ambitious plan to directly link UK grid with huge solar, wind, and battery facility in North Africa

Plans to lay a huge 3,800km subsea cable connecting the UK with clean power projects in Morocco have passed another crucial milestone, after developer Xlinks First Ltd secured £30m from a host of leading...

'Largest of its kind': UK and Netherlands approve plans for LionLink interconnector
Infrastructure

'Largest of its kind': UK and Netherlands approve plans for LionLink interconnector

New subsea cable set to boost offshore wind development and deliver enough electricity to power more homes than Manchester and Birmingham combined

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 April 2023 • 7 min read
Rethinking how urban space is used is key to tackling climate change
Infrastructure

Rethinking how urban space is used is key to tackling climate change

Improving how urban space is used can unlock major benefits for people, climate and urban economies, writes Systemiq's Julia Okatz

Julia Okatz, Systemiq
clock 24 April 2023 • 4 min read
Gas network operators predict hydrogen could heat 17 million UK homes by 2050
Infrastructure

Gas network operators predict hydrogen could heat 17 million UK homes by 2050

New modelling by Energy Networks Association sets out vision for a hydrogen economy that can play an integral role in decarbonising transport, homes, industry, and power

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 April 2023 • 5 min read