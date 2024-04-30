Xlinks: UK-Morocco clean power link project scoops over $24m in backing

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
The interconnector route skirts Portugal, Spain and France before linking to UK | Credit: Xlinks
Image:

The interconnector route skirts Portugal, Spain and France before linking to UK | Credit: Xlinks

Interconnector project that plans to link two countries' power systems secures $10.2m investment from GE Vernova and $14.1m from Africa Finance Corporation

The company leading pioneering plans to develop a major power cable linking the UK grid with solar farms in Morocco has raked in more than $24m in funding from several investors over the past week...

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

Eat It Up: Hubbub offers £60,000 in funding to six food waste innovators

