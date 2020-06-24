Microsoft
Microsoft's quest to go 'carbon negative' inspires $1B fund
Heather Clancy takes a microscope to Microsoft's landmark climate pledges
'A bold bet to solve a big problem': Microsoft promises to be 'carbon negative' by 2030
BREAKING: Tech giant promises that by 2050 it will remove as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it has emitted since its founding in 1975
How can the UK harness technology for the greener good?
Reaching net zero emissions requires technologies we already know exist, so what's stopping the UK from scaling them?
Microsoft to double internal CO2 tax as it plots 'tech first' sustainability path
Software giant will also join corporate push for US carbon tax
EU must set 'clear direction' for 2050 net zero target, member states demand
Member states and businesses pile pressure on EU to raise ambition on climate change and clean energy
Microsoft's energy master plan
Ultimately, its innovations could become a big selling advantage for its cloud services
All at sea: Microsoft trials renewables-powered underwater Orkney data centre
IT giant believes under water data centres powered by wave and tidal energy may help provide energy efficient, superfast internet browsing in future
Microsoft inks first Asia renewables deal in Sunseap rooftop solar tie-up
Technology giant will entirely power its Singapore data operations using solar electricity purchased from Sunseap's 60MW multi-rooftop array
Microsoft vows to cut emissions 75 per cent by 2030
Tech giant commits to Paris Agreement inspired target, arguing both the environment and its business benefit from ambitious sustainability targets
October winds help deliver 'unprecedented' renewable power to Scotland's grid
Wind turbines in Scotland broke fresh records last month, as The Crown Estate considers making more of UK's seabed available to offshore wind developers
Microsoft Seattle data centre to be powered by 'first of its kind' fuel cell technology
Solidpower currently installing 10 solid oxide fuel cells directly above each data server rack at one of Microsoft's Seattle data centres in bid to cut energy costs and emissions
Microsoft inks 15-year deal to buy power from GE's Irish battery wind farm
The 37MW Tullhennel onshore wind farm in County Kerry will provide electricity to support growing demand for Microsoft Cloud services from Ireland
Young innovators sought in drive to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals
1,000 millennials from 115 countries set to attend Denmark 'hackathon' event next month aimed at coming up with new solutions to try and meet UN SDGs
Microsoft teams up with EVEN Electric to develop electric car trading website
Tech start-up agrees cooperation deal with Microsoft Sweden to launch platform country by country from 2018
Microsoft boots up largest wind power deal yet
IT giant announces two deals, securing it 237MW of US wind energy
Bill Gates: World will deliver 'clean energy breakthrough' within 15 years
Tech billionaire predicts innovation will deliver the clean energy the world desperately needs, but only if young people, businesses, and governments step up to the plate
Bill Gates: Low carbon innovation will be critical to solving 2C puzzle
Microsoft founder urges businesses to cut emissions as he launches multi-billion dollar scheme to boost dozens of low carbon start ups
Apple, Sainsbury's and Google hit the climate action 'A List'
Household names are among more than 100 companies recognised as global leaders in climate action by the investor-backed CDP
Bill Gates backs carbon pricing push
Billionaire argues both carbon pricing policies and increased clean tech R&D spending will help tackle escalating climate risks
Multi-billion dollar US corporate climate pledges: At a glance
BusinessGreen takes a look at the raft of fresh sustainability commitments made by 13 the world's largest companies in support of the White House's climate push
US corporate giants to offer Paris Summit boost with pledge to invest $140bn in climate fight
13 US companies will today pledge to reduce their carbon footprint in bid to show corporate support for Paris deal
Bill Gates calls for green Manhattan Project
Billionaire likens the potential growth of the renewable industry to that of the IT industry 20 years ago
How putting a price on carbon saved Microsoft $10m a year
Since 2012 the tech giant has put an internal fee on carbon, which feeds into a multimillion-dollar fund to reduce the company's footprint, buy green energy and develop new clean technologies
Why Microsoft and others are bringing the outdoors into office design
Biophilic design features such as “skylights” from Iowa company Sky Factory bring glimpses of nature deep into office interiors