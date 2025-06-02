Microsoft inks deal to buy carbon credits from US sustainable agriculture firm Indigo

Tech giant signs second offtake agreement with Indigo from its largest 'carbon crop' to date
Microsoft and sustainable agriculture firm Indigo have inked a new carbon removal agreement, with the tech giant agreeing to purchase 60,000 soil carbon credits generated through regenerative farming projects...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis