Microsoft inks major deal to buy carbon credits from Indian afforestation project

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Tech giant to purchase 1.5 million tonnes of carbon removal credits from Climate Impact Partners and Terra Natural Capital-backed project in India

Climate Impact Partners has inked a new deal with Terra Natural Capital to deliver long-term finance to the 20,000-hectare Panna afforestation project in India, which will see tech giant Microsoft purchase...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Arup commits £1m to nature restoration at Nattergal's Boothby Wildland project

Midlands authorities to roll out more than 16,000 EV chargers after £40m funding boost

More on Carbon Trading

Report: EU carbon market on course for highest CO2 price in the world by 2030
Carbon Trading

Report: EU carbon market on course for highest CO2 price in the world by 2030

BloombergNEF predicts the EU's secondary emissions trading system - known as ETS2 - could see the price of CO2 surge to almost €150 a tonne by the end of the decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 March 2025 • 5 min read
Why we're betting our lives on carbon removal (and why Trump doesn't matter)
Carbon Trading

Why we're betting our lives on carbon removal (and why Trump doesn't matter)

Carbon removal is happening, but we need to make sure it scales fast enough, argue Residual co-founders Laura Fritsch and Ted Christie-Miller

Laura Fritsch and Ted Christie-Miller, Residual
clock 27 February 2025 • 3 min read
Are nature-based credits the answer to biodiversity challenges?
Carbon Trading

Are nature-based credits the answer to biodiversity challenges?

Partner Insight: Patch explores the nature-based credit market opportunities for businesses, and how to proactively navigate changing EU regulations

Patch
clock 26 February 2025 • 2 min read