Microsoft inks deal with CO280 to remove carbon from US pulp and paper mills

US tech giant inks yet another carbon removal credits deal, this time with firm which removes and permanently stores CO2 from pulp and paper mills

Microsoft has inked an agreement to purchase 3.69 million tonnes of CO2 credits over a 12-year period from carbon dioxide removal (CDR) specialist CO280, in what the two firms hailed as "one of the largest...

Amber Rolt

How European music festivals continue to turn up the volume on sustainability

Decathlon expands old sports gear 'buy back' offer over Easter weekend

Amazon launches carbon credit service
Amazon launches carbon credit service

Retail and tech giant to offer suppliers, business customers, and Climate Pledge signatories access to science-based carbon credits

Forest carbon credits: Quality can't come cheap
Forest carbon credits: Quality can't come cheap

If we want high quality carbon credits that have tangible benefits for the climate, environment and communities to reach scale, then need to be willing to pay a higher price for them, argues Gabriel Labbate from the UN-REDD Programme

Gabriel Labbate, UN-REDD Programme
Amazon's bold carbon credit plan to reshape forest economies
Amazon's bold carbon credit plan to reshape forest economies

The online retail and tech giant is betting that its new approach can avoid problems that have troubled previous protection projects

Jim Giles, Trellis
