Microsoft reveals it reused or recycled more than 90 per cent of servers and components in 2024

Tech giant hits reuse and recycling target a year ahead of schedule, as it announces a new circular centre in Wales
Microsoft has revealed it successfully reused or recycled 90.9 per cent of its servers and components last year, meeting a 2025 target to achieve 90 per cent circularity a year ahead of schedule...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis