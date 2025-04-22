Microsoft reveals it reused or recycled more than 90 per cent of servers and components in 2024

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Tech giant hits reuse and recycling target a year ahead of schedule, as it announces a new circular centre in Wales

Microsoft has revealed it successfully reused or recycled 90.9 per cent of its servers and components last year, meeting a 2025 target to achieve 90 per cent circularity a year ahead of schedule...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How Polaron is using AI and microscopic imagery to improve critical material performance

Plug pulled on Evan Davis' Happy Heat Pump podcast over BBC 'controversy' fears

More on Recycling

Two thirds of Brits claim Easter chocolate is egg-cessively packaged
Recycling

Two thirds of Brits claim Easter chocolate is egg-cessively packaged

UK expected to get through 123 million chocolate eggs this Easter, resulting in around 8,000 tonnes of packaging waste

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 April 2025 • 4 min read
Decathlon expands old sports gear 'buy back' offer over Easter weekend
Recycling

Decathlon expands old sports gear 'buy back' offer over Easter weekend

Retailer offers customers chance to trade in used sports gear in return for discounts and special offers on new sports gear in-store, in a bid to support its circular economy drive

Amber Rolt
clock 11 April 2025 • 3 min read
'Don't ditch it, fix it': John Lewis rolls our repair service to all UK stores
Recycling

'Don't ditch it, fix it': John Lewis rolls our repair service to all UK stores

Following a successful trial in five stores John Lewis has extended its repair and alterations across the UK in a bid to boost the circular economy and keep items in use for longer

Amber Rolt
clock 10 April 2025 • 2 min read