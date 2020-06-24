Met Office
Hotter, wetter, sunnier: UK's 10 warmest years have all occurred since 2002
Met Office's annual report on state of UK climate also says snowy days have become rarer
'Each year's CO2 is higher than the last': Flurry of reports raise fresh alarms over soaring global emissions
Met Office warns concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gas emissions are set to rise sharply, as major new reports warn world is running out of time to avert dangerous levels of warming
No such thing as too much information - The Science and Politics of Climate Change
Michael Gove's speech on the unveiling of the UK's latest climate projections - in full
Michael Gove: 'It is clear that the planet and its weather patterns are changing before our eyes'
'Stark reality': UK Climate Projections report warns UK facing risk of 'devastating impacts'
Climate change is bringing longer, hotter heatwaves to UK, declares Met Office
Extreme weather events could increasingly disrupt UK businesses and their supply chains
Green innovators sought for £60m of climate resilience and clean air funding
Government unveils four research programmes totaling £60m in funding that aim to support new ideas for tackling air pollution and climate impacts
Met Office: 'The UK climate is warming'
Annual report confirms 2017 was the fifth hottest year on record and highlights increased average rainfall and sea levels
Threat of severe floods increasing across UK, Environment Agency warns
Environment Agency launches Flood Action Campaign in bid to encourage residents and businesses to prepare for potentially devastating floods
Met Office: 2016 was UK's 13th warmest year in more than a century
Met Office's annual State of the Climate report suggests trends towards warmer temperatures in the UK are continuing
Met Office warns England is at high risk of 'unprecedented' rainfall
One-in-three chance of at least one region in England and Wales breaking monthly rainfall record each winter, raising flooding fears
Could the coldest days provide a wind power boost?
New study explores concerns about the potential for lower levels of wind power output on cold days when energy demand is at its highest
ScottishPower Renewables inks Met Office deal for wind farm weather monitoring
Energy firm to use VisualEyes software to help better forecast conditions across wind farm portfolio
Met Office: Global warming poised to pass 1C threshold
Met Office figures show 2015 will be one degree higher than pre-industrial temperatures because of greenhouse gases and El Nino
BBC says sorry for Quentin Letts' 'climate sceptic' Met Office show
BBC admits Radio 4 programme on work of the Met Office did not meet required standards of impartiality
Every year since 2000 has been among hottest on record
World Meteorological Organisation finds 2014 was nominally warmest since 1850, but difference between hottest years remains tiny
Met Office: 2014 among warmest years on record
Latest figures suggest last year and 2010 were joint hottest since records began
2014 was hottest year on record, say NASA and NOAA
Weather centre also confirms that last month marked warmest December since records began in 1880
2014 was UK's 'warmest year on record', Met Office confirms
Met Office declares 2014 tops temperature record, as Central England Temperature series dating back to 1659 also shows warmest year to date
2014 could be hottest year on record, says Met Office
Both UK and global average temperatures expected to reach record levels this year, after January and October were hottest ever worldwide
Queen admits 'One has climate change concerns'
The Queen reportedly asked Met Office chief scientist if last year's floods were caused by climate change
Met Office £97m climate supercomputer 'to save £2bn'
Ministers say investment will make UK a world leader in climate science and enable better protection from extreme weather
Met Office to examine health impacts of climate change
Major new research project aims to help Brits adapt to and mitigate climate change risks
Engineers call for technical fix to tackle rising rainfall
As Met Office confirms 2012 was the second wettest year on record, civil engineers warn only improved water management can tackle rising flood risks
Solar performance database promises power boost
University of Sheffield invites businesses and households to check solar panel performance using free MicroGen Database