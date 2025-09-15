'Growing water shortage': Drought conditions set to stretch throughout Autumn

Businesses and households urged to continue to pursue water-saving measures, as National Drought Group warns impact of record dry period is set to continue
Drought warnings are expected to remain in place throughout the autumn for much of the UK, despite recent rainfall and the prospects of a wetter than average winter. The National Drought Group today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis