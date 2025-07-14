State of the Climate: Met Office warns ever more extreme records are 'not a natural variation'

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Major new analysis concludes the UK's climate is 'notably different' to just a few decades ago, as Ed Miliband prepares to challenge political opponents on how they would respond to escalating climate impacts

Record breaking temperatures, ever more intense rainfall, and other climate-driven extreme weather events mean the UK's climate is now "notably different"' to how it was just a few decades ago. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Wales moves to re-align Deposit Return Scheme with UK-wide plans

Wrightbus revs up electric bus plans with latest £32.5m investment

More on Climate change

'Climate change kills': How climate impacts are driving up heatwave death tolls
Risk

'Climate change kills': How climate impacts are driving up heatwave death tolls

New study estimates Europe's recent heatwave caused 2,300 excess deaths across major cities, the bulk of which can be attributed to climate change

Amber Rolt
clock 09 July 2025 • 5 min read
OBR: Economic cost of climate change likely 'more severe' than previously thought
Climate change

OBR: Economic cost of climate change likely 'more severe' than previously thought

Risks associated with climate change mitigation and damage could increase public debt by up to 74 per cent of GDP by 2073, OBR estimates

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 July 2025 • 4 min read
'On the front line of climate change': 80 per cent of farmers concerned about escalating climate impacts
Risk

'On the front line of climate change': 80 per cent of farmers concerned about escalating climate impacts

ECIU study finds farmers are increasingly worried about climate impacts on their productivity and profits, as fears grow about how heat wave will affect harvests

Amber Rolt
clock 02 July 2025 • 6 min read