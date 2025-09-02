Met Office declares summer 2025 the hottest on record

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Met Office declares summer 2025 the hottest on record

Provisional data suggests the past summer has been the hottest on record, sparking fresh calls for government and businesses to enhance climate resilience

The Met Office yesterday published provisional data confirming that summer 2025 was officially the UK's hottest on record. The data was released alongside an analysis from Met Office climate scientists...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

12 questions for Kemi Badenoch's plan to maximise North Sea fossil fuel production

Campaigners slam Tory plan to 'maximise extraction' from North Sea

More on Climate change

Met Office declares summer 2025 the hottest on record
Climate change

Met Office declares summer 2025 the hottest on record

Provisional data suggests the past summer has been the hottest on record, sparking fresh calls for government and businesses to enhance climate resilience

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 September 2025 • 5 min read
PepsiCo cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by almost a fifth in 2024
Climate change

PepsiCo cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by almost a fifth in 2024

Maker of Doritos, Pepsi, and Quaker oats reveals first ESG update since confirming it has delayed its net zero goal by a decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 5 min read
Back to School: Campaign offers schools free support to help meet government climate plan deadline
Climate change

Back to School: Campaign offers schools free support to help meet government climate plan deadline

'Let's Go Zero' campaign offers thousands of schools access to climate action advisor network, as government climate plan deadline looms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 4 min read