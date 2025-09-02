Met Office declares summer 2025 the hottest on record

Provisional data suggests the past summer has been the hottest on record, sparking fresh calls for government and businesses to enhance climate resilience
The Met Office yesterday published provisional data confirming that summer 2025 was officially the UK's hottest on record. The data was released alongside an analysis from Met Office climate scientists...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis