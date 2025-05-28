'No sign of respite': WMO warns global temperatures to keep rising over next five years

World Meteorological Organisation calculates 80 per cent chance that at least one of the next five years will top 2024 as the warmest year on record
Global temperatures are set to continue to increase over the next five years, increasing climate risks and impacts on societies, economies, and sustainable development. That is the stark conclusion...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis