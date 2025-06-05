Experts warn UK crop harvest 'on a knife edge' after driest spring in 50 years

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Volatile UK weather patterns leave farmers at risk of record low harvests, while homes and businesses face prospect of drought measures this summer

Farmers could be staring down the barrel of yet another "terrible" harvest this year, with the UK's warmest spring on record and driest spring in half a century having left crops stressed and in poor condition...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

