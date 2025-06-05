Experts warn UK crop harvest 'on a knife edge' after driest spring in 50 years

Volatile UK weather patterns leave farmers at risk of record low harvests, while homes and businesses face prospect of drought measures this summer
Farmers could be staring down the barrel of yet another "terrible" harvest this year, with the UK's warmest spring on record and driest spring in half a century having left crops stressed and in poor condition...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis