Are cows the new coal?
Two major studies reveal lack of action by the food industry on shifting to more sustainable business models, exposing them and their investors to financial and reputational risks

What's the beef?
In the wake of the latest climate change report, red meat is back on the agenda as an answer to reducing carbon emissions - but, asks Louise Gray, is it really that simple?