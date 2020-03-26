meat
Fast food firms failing to effectively confront climate-related risks, investor coalition warns
The investor coalition representing $11.4tr in assets wants several of the world's biggest fast food companies to act to reduce their exposure to climate- and environment-related risk
Catering for climate: Reduce meat and dairy on Parliamentary menus, Green Party urges
House of Commons' catering services should reflect climate emergency in their offering, argues Caroline Lucas
Compass Group to serve up greener meals under new partnership with EAT
Partnership will see pilot project in Nordic operations monitor the carbon impact of food served and switch to greener dishes
Cities commit to climate-friendly food procurement
Eating more sustainably and avoiding food waste could cut greenhouse gas emissions from food by more than 60 per cent, according to the C40 Cities group
Poll: Two-thirds of Britons support limiting air travel to address climate crisis
YouGov survey of 2,000 people finds more than 60 per cent believe tackling climate crisis requires high or extremely high urgency
Are cows the new coal?
Two major studies reveal lack of action by the food industry on shifting to more sustainable business models, exposing them and their investors to financial and reputational risks
Lab meat firms join forces to create new lobby group
Newly formed Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation boasts members that bypass rearing and slaughtering animals to produce meat directly from cells
Goldsmiths bans meat under sweeping plan to tackle 'climate emergency'
Beef products will be banned from sale at all campus food outlets from September, as London university advances plans to become carbon neutral by 2025
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
Cargill promises to tackle climate impact of beef business
US agri-giant sets out plans to boost sustainable farming practices across its North American beef supply chain in a bid to cut emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
These food giants are seizing the 'fake meat' opportunity
Investors worth $5.3tr report Unilever, Tesco, and Nestle are leading the pack when it comes to plant-based protein
Review: Is THIS the most realistic plant-based 'chicken' and 'bacon' yet?
BusinessGreen gives its verdict on UK start-up THIS and its attempt to create realistic alternatives to meat from plant-based ingredients
Study: More than half of humanity's 'meat' will not come from animals by 2040
Report estimates 35 per cent of meat will come be cultivated in labs and 25 per cent will be vegan alternatives
Pret to gobble up EAT to expand 'Veggie Pret' brand
Sandwich chain plans to convert 'as many as possible' EAT stores into vegetarian Pret A Manger outlets
Dropping red meat from one meal a week could slash emissions eight per cent, study shows
Encouraging UK consumers to swap red meat for plant-based alternatives for just one additional meal a week could slash the UK's emissions by more than eight per cent, a new analysis has found
Tasty challenge: UK food service sector urged to 'turbocharge' climate efforts
Sustainable Restaurant Association serves up menu of three key areas - plastics, food waste, and meat consumption - for hospitality and food service sector to tackle
Plant-based or lab-grown: Is the EU ready for the fast-emerging alternative 'meat' market?
With markets shifting towards greener eating, EU should urgently prioritise plant-based and lab-grown meat industries, Chatham House report argues
Beyond Meat burger review: The plant-based patty that's almost too good for this vegetarian
Long-time vegetarian and BusinessGreen deputy editor Madeleine Cuff has finally sampled the meatless, 'bleeding' burger - here's what she thought
Third of Britons have stopped or reduced eating meat - report
Figures from Waitrose suggest animal welfare, environmental and health concerns driving sea change in UK diet
What's the beef?
In the wake of the latest climate change report, red meat is back on the agenda as an answer to reducing carbon emissions - but, asks Louise Gray, is it really that simple?
Adam Smith Institute: Lab-grown meat could help world tackle climate change
Meat grown in lab would free-up land to feed growing population and significantly reduce CO2 emissions, argues report
Is meat the next plastic?
All companies should start developing a meat strategy now to stay ahead of the curve, warns SIGWATCH founder Robert Blood
Meat and dairy emissions on course to become world's biggest polluter
First-of-its-kind study warns meat and dairy consumption must be curbed to meet international climate targets
WeWork pulls meat from the office menu
Co-working giant has told global staff it won't serve meat in its buildings or reimburse meals on expenses where meat was eaten, in a bold bid to cut emissions