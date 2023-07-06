McKinsey & Company

Can the mining sector keep up with critical minerals demand?

Supply chain

A new report from McKinsey sets out how businesses and government can work together pre-empt potential shortfalls in supplies of nickel and rare earth minerals

clock 06 July 2023 • 5 min read
'Vital part in building a net zero world': The hidden value of decarbonising the built environment

Buildings

New study by McKinsey & Company suggests decarbonising the built environment is not only possible, but could unlock huge business opportunities for those who move quickly

clock 12 June 2023 • 5 min read
Cultivating climate adaptation: Report warns more than 400 million smallholder farmers vulnerable to climate hazards

Climate change

Study identifies a crop of climate mitigation measures that could help hundreds of millions of smallholder farmers tackle drought, flooding, and extreme heat risks

clock 24 February 2023 • 3 min read
Capturing the battery value chain opportunity

Infrastructure

The global battery market is set to grow into a massive industry in the next decade, but policymakers today will decide which regions benefit the most in future, explain McKinsey's Nicolò Campagnol, Alexander Pfeiffer, and Christer Tryggestad.

clock 22 February 2022 • 6 min read
How many trillions are needed to build a global net zero economy?

Investment

McKinsey analysis suggests $9.2tr needed every year to achieve net zero worldwide, but report stresses such massive investment should 'not be seen as merely costs'

clock 25 January 2022 • 9 min read
