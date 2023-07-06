A new report from McKinsey sets out how businesses and government can work together pre-empt potential shortfalls in supplies of nickel and rare earth minerals
New study by McKinsey & Company suggests decarbonising the built environment is not only possible, but could unlock huge business opportunities for those who move quickly
Study identifies a crop of climate mitigation measures that could help hundreds of millions of smallholder farmers tackle drought, flooding, and extreme heat risks
The global battery market is set to grow into a massive industry in the next decade, but policymakers today will decide which regions benefit the most in future, explain McKinsey's Nicolò Campagnol, Alexander Pfeiffer, and Christer Tryggestad.
McKinsey analysis suggests $9.2tr needed every year to achieve net zero worldwide, but report stresses such massive investment should 'not be seen as merely costs'