Capturing the battery value chain opportunity

clock • 6 min read

The global battery market is set to grow into a massive industry in the next decade, but policymakers today will decide which regions benefit the most in future, explain McKinsey's Nicolò Campagnol, Alexander Pfeiffer, and Christer Tryggestad.

Batteries are emerging as a critical ingredient in the transition to a more sustainable future because of their role in electrifying transportation and balancing power grids. Battery use is more than an...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Guiding CEOs through the transition to net zero

17 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Carbonplace: UBS, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas join CO2 offset trading platform

15 February 2022 • 3 min read
03

The Shared Wood Company: Engie and AXA Investment Management back new nature-based solutions venture

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

Research: 24GW of long duration energy storage needed for net zero UK grid

21 February 2022 • 5 min read
05

Puro.earth launches public offset registry for engineered CO2 removals

17 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Infrastructure

GridBeyond secures €10m from Triodos to charge up battery storage pipeline
Infrastructure

GridBeyond secures €10m from Triodos to charge up battery storage pipeline

Smart energy infrastructure developer celebrates latest funding boost for UK and Ireland project pipeline

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 February 2022 • 2 min read
Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson during an event at COP26 last week | Credit: Doug Peters / UK government
Politics

'The work of the months and years to come': Johnson signals need to curb reliance on 'Putin's oil and gas'

British Prime Minister tells Munich Security Conference Europe must make 'full use of alternative suppliers and technology' so as to make threat of disruption to Russian gas supplies redundant

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 February 2022 • 4 min read
Highview Power's 5MW liquid air energy storage (LAES) demonstration project near Manchester
Infrastructure

Research: 24GW of long duration energy storage needed for net zero UK grid

Market reforms are needed to stimulate investment in projects capable of storing electricity for four hours or longer, according to Aurora Energy Research

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 February 2022 • 5 min read