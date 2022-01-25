How many trillions are needed to build a global net zero economy?

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Assessments of the investment required to deliver net zero worldwide inevitably vary significantly
Image:

Assessments of the investment required to deliver net zero worldwide inevitably vary significantly

McKinsey analysis suggests $9.2tr needed every year to achieve net zero worldwide, but report stresses such massive investment should 'not be seen as merely costs'

It is the multi-trillion dollar question: how much will the net zero transition cost, and what benefits and challenges will that investment deliver? Many economists and organisations have attempted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'We are the good guys': IRENA's Francesco La Camera on hydrogen, nuclear, and the energy crisis

'Momentum around this technology is building': British Gas to begin installing home heat pumps

Most read
01

'Momentum around this technology is building': British Gas to begin installing home heat pumps

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Rio Tinto loses lithium mining license in Serbia

21 January 2022 • 7 min read
03

The power skills driving UK business towards net zero

21 January 2022 • 3 min read
04

SSE snaps up first UK solar project

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Spirit of Innovation aircraft smashes electric vehicle speed record

20 January 2022 • 3 min read

More on Investment

'An inspiring role model': Tributes paid to Energy UK's Audrey Gallacher
Energy

'An inspiring role model': Tributes paid to Energy UK's Audrey Gallacher

Colleagues and friends pay tribute to a 'passionate advocate for energy consumers' who has died after a long battle with cancer

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 January 2022 • 3 min read
UN-backed Target Setting Protocol calls on top investors to halve portfolio emissions by 2030
Investment

UN-backed Target Setting Protocol calls on top investors to halve portfolio emissions by 2030

New edition of protocol binds companies in the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance to delivering rolling five year decarbonisation goals for their portfolio emissions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 January 2022 • 3 min read
Surface pollution on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Lancashire | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Defining moment': UK's post-Brexit green watchdog comes into full force

Green Alliance celebrates launch of Office for Enviornment Protection, arguing body must be 'proactive and fearless' in enforcing environmental regulations

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 January 2022 • 3 min read