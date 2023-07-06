Can the mining sector keep up with critical minerals demand?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Can the mining sector keep up with critical minerals demand?

A new report from McKinsey sets out how businesses and government can work together pre-empt potential shortfalls in supplies of nickel and rare earth minerals

Can global production of lithium, rare earth elements, nickel, and cobalt keep pace with soaring demand from manufacturers of electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines as the clean tech transition...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Time to right the ship? Why this week's UN shipping talks are critical to global climate efforts

UK tightens carbon budgets for Emissions Trading Scheme from 2024

Most read
01

Octopus Energy smart tariff delivers record weekend pay-out

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Help out to heat up': Government offers new grants to train next wave of heat pump engineers

05 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

'Underprepared': Report warns finance sector failing to invest in climate resilience

06 July 2023 • 4 min read
04

Study: Financial sector climate scenario models 'significantly underestimate' risk

06 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

'It's right that other countries are catching up': Rishi Sunak defends UK approach to net zero

05 July 2023 • 8 min read

More on Supply chain

Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'Game-changer': British fashion brand to give customers 'radical transparency' over clothing supply chain

New technology allows customers to trace entire supply chain of clothing in 'world-first' initiative

Amber Rolt
clock 04 July 2023 • 4 min read
CISL releases first nature targets guide for fashion industry
Supply chain

CISL releases first nature targets guide for fashion industry

New report unveiled at Global Fashion Summit includes world's first fashion-specific guide for nature and biodiversity targets

Amber Rolt
clock 28 June 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

NatWest and WWF announce new sustainable farming partnership

Bank and environmental charity team up to make it easier for farmers to access finance in support of green projects

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2023 • 3 min read