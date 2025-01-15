Study: Boosting 'circular' approaches to building retrofits could slash 500 million tonnes of CO2

Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Research from McKinsey and World Economic Forum highlights opportunity to boost recycling and reuse in the emerging market for building retrofitting

Using more recycled and reused materials to manufacture building energy efficiency components such as insulation could help unlock an "untapped" multi-trillion-dollar global circular retrofitting market...

Amber Rolt

Multi-million-pound 'eco-friendly' police station opens for duty in South Wales
Buildings

Multi-million-pound 'eco-friendly' police station opens for duty in South Wales

New purpose-built facility in Abergavenny features solar panels, battery storage systems, and a host of habitat support measures

Amber Rolt
clock 10 January 2025 • 2 min read
New stadiums, airports and oil links: The environmental cost of Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup
Buildings

New stadiums, airports and oil links: The environmental cost of Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup

The Saudis have won the right to host football’s biggest tournament - but its bid doesn't seriously address the environmental issues, write Keele University's Matthew Hutchinson and Nottingham Trent University﻿'s Seth I. Kirby

Matthew Hutchinson, Keele University, and Seth I. Kirby, Nottingham Trent University.
clock 18 December 2024 • 5 min read