Report: Over 40 per cent of global power was zero carbon in 2023

The global clean energy transition continues to accelerate, with more than 40 per cent of the world's electricity coming from zero carbon sources such as wind, solar, and nuclear for the first time in 2023, according to new data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BloombergNEF).

The milestone is among several global clean power records highlighted in fresh research released today by the influential energy analyst firm, which predicted the clean energy transition is set to continue over the coming years.

The new report estimated wind and solar together accounted for 13.9 per cent of the world's power last year, with hydropower accounting for 14.7 per cent, and nuclear providing a further 9.4 per cent. Fossil fuels such as gas and coal continued to provide the majority of global generation, but their share is being eroded year-on-year as ever more renewables come online.

In terms of newly added capacity, renewables dominated the market with almost 91 per cent of new capacity coming from solar and wind projects in 2023 - up from 83 per cent in 2022. In contrast, fossil fuels accounted for a record low of just six per cent of new power generation capacity, according to the report.

The records came as total global power generating capacity from all sources reached a new high of 8.9 terrawatts (TW) in 2023.

Wind power alone now accounts for 1TW of installed global power capacity, which BloombergNEF described as a "historic milestone". However, wind remains behind the 1.6TW provided by solar, after the latter added a net 428GW of capacity last year, up 76 per cent on the previous year.

"We have seen a step-change in renewable energy compared to a few years before," said Sofia Maia, energy transition analyst at BloombergNEF. "There's now no question this is the largest source of new power generation, wherever you go."

Just 10 economies worldwide accounted for almost three-quarters of total renewable energy generation in 2023, with China alone providing nearly a third of last year's clean power output, followed by the US, Brazil, Canada, and India which completed the top five.

The research also explores the latest clean power investment trends, estimating that renewable energy projects secured an estimated $313bn of new investment during the first half of 2024.

BloombergNEF said that while the $313bn in the first six month of 2024 is lower than the level recorded in the second half of last year, it is also roughly on a par with the investment seen during the first half of 2023, providing further evidence "the sector as a whole is maintaining momentum".

"Oil majors may be reducing their focus on renewable energy, but this hasn't made a dent in global investment," said Meredith Annex, head of clean power research at BloombergNEF. "It's clear that if there are projects ready and able to move forward, the capital will come. The focus should be on simplifying wind and solar development around the world."

Solar investment reached $221bn for utility and small scale projects during the first half of 2024, up on the same period last year. The report noted that while the growth rate in solar investment is showing signs of slowing, this is partly due to falling module costs which means the same amount of capacity additions require less investment. However, it also warned solar investment is being hampered in some markets by emerging grid bottlenecks.

Global wind investment reached $90.7bn during the first half of 2024, marking an 11 per cent fall on the same period last year, with investment in offshore projects facing particular headwinds.

"Wind projects are still moving forward, but the industry has struggled to achieve the same step-change in deployment as solar," BloombergNEF said.

Despite seeing a four per cent decline in investment on the back of cheaper equipment, China continues to dominate the global market, according to the research. The US was the second largest market in the first half of 2024 and has seen half-annual investment levels rise 63 per cent since the Inflation Reduction Act passed two years ago.

The encouraging trends further underscore how clean energy projects are increasingly outcompeting fossil fuels in multiple markets. But the rate of growth remains off track to meet global clean energy and climate goals.

At the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai last year hundreds of nations committed to overarching goals to triple global renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, in order to help meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. But analysts have repeatedly warned a further acceleration in renewables deployment and green infrastructure investment is urgently needed to meet the target.

A separate report this week from consultancy giant McKinsey and Company warned that while the pipeline for renewables and clean tech projects in Europe and the US has grown significantly in recent years, many of these new projects are still yet to secure the final investment decisions needed to turn them into reality.

The global management consulting firm warned this widening "reality gap" suggests investors are hesitating about deploying capital due to softening business cases, concerns over technology cost competitiveness, and insufficient policy support, especially to remove planning barriers and tackle grid bottlenecks, all of which could threaten the pace of the energy transition.

Humayun Tai, senior partner at McKinsey, said the energy transition "hinges on the coordinated deployment of interlinked and interdependent technologies".

"A slowdown in deployment in one area of the energy system can cause cascading delays and hamper the growth of other technologies," he added. "This data confirms the reality gap that we believe the industry is experiencing, especially through inflation and system shocks alongside geopolitical uncertainty, which is seeing international supply chain tensions and trade disruptions. It further underscores the need for companies to reassess the current strategies to further drive the transition."

In Europe, the report warned that solar capacity is expected to reach 390GW by the end of the decade, far below the 600GW required to meet targets agreed by governments. Moreover, of the 114GW of additional solar capacity expected to come online across the continent by 2029, less than 20 per cent has reached final investment decision status.

For offshore wind, Europe is targeting 176GW of capacity by 2030 and the current pipeline is only 18GW short of meeting the target. But fully 65 per cent of the 124GW of capacity in the pipeline is still pending a final investment decision.

Similarly, the report warns that a raft of hydrogen and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) are facing investment bottlenecks. CCUS project pipelines in Europe could see overall CO2 storage capacity grow 60-fold by the end of the decade, yet almost a third of these projects have set to secure a final investment decision.

The report blames a challenging macroeconomic environment, driven by fluctuating investment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as long permitting procedures for new projects, grid reform challenges, carbon pricing fluctuations, and a lack of skilled workers in green technologies for slowing down the build out of new clean and renewable energy projects.

But Thomas Hundertmark, a senior partner at McKinsey, said while the gap between project plans and financial investment decisions appeared to be widening, there was "still a window of opportunity for governments and companies to deliver the growth needed while meeting their net zero ambitions".

"Doing so will require revaluation of existing strategies and regulatory regimes, many of which were devised to assume a different economic and policy landscape than exists today," he argued. "With a clear view of the reality gap emerging, now is the time for stakeholders across the energy value chain to revisit decarbonization plans to pioneer the next wave of progress."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.