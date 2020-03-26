marine plastic
SC Johnson hits circular plastics economy home run
SC Johnson is partnering with the Milwaukee Brewers for its latest plastic-busting initative
CES 2020: Gadgets for the climate crisis
From pollution masks to 'impossible' pork, this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas came face to face with the realities of life in a warming world
Minderoo Foundation pledges $300m to create 'cashable commodity' from plastic waste
Philanthropic group unveils plans for voluntary payments on virgin plastics derived from fossil fuels in bid to boost demand for recycled plastics
Green washing: Microplastic-filtering washing machine to go on sale next year
Turkish home appliances giant Arçelik claims its technology can prevent more than 90 per cent of clothing microfibers from polluting water resources
Drinks bottles now biggest plastic menace for waterways - report
Plastic bags only one per cent of plastic in freshwater after sustained efforts to reduce their use
EU Parliament backs single-use plastic ban
Legislation is now set to be confirmed by Council of Ministers, ready to take force in 2021
2020 will be an ocean year: Reasons for hope
Martin R Stuchtey and Adrien Vincent argue political and corporate action to tackle threats to the world's oceans is gathering momentum
Government must aim for 'net zero' plastic waste exports by 2030, say researchers
New report from Policy Connect calls for 'bold national plastics plan' to deliver step-change in UK approach to plastics recycling
EU proposes ban on 90 per cent of microplastic pollutants
European Chemicals Agency draft law aims to cut 400,000 tonnes of plastic pollution
M&S launches 'non-recyclable' plastic take-back scheme
Company to encourage shoppers to bring back black plastic and other non-recyclable materials so it can be turned into children's playground equipment
What's the scoop? Ben & Jerry's to phase out plastic straws and spoons
Ice cream giant latest big brand to commit to remove single use plastics from its outlets
Waitrose launches £1m grant fund to fight plastic pollution
Plan Plastic: The Million Pound Challenge will use cash from plastic bag sales to fund innovative plastic-fighting projects
KFC fries ties with single-use plastic
Fast food giant promises global phase-out of single use plastic by 2025,as Hershey becomes latest global brand to announce a science based emissions target
M&S launches plastic-free fruit and veg trial
Retailer to undertake three month trial to investigate how a switch to plastic-free and loose produce impacts waste levels
New Alliance to End Plastic Waste unveils $1.5bn investment goal
As Nestle announces new plastics pledges, global chemicals, oil, and plastics giants unite to step up investment in circular economy research and development
Lush to open UK's first 'naked' store in Manchester
Personal care brand will open the doors to its first plastic free store in the UK on Friday
New year, fresh outlooks (feat. Pete Tong)
Madeleine Cuff's first Business Talk column of the year considers how quickly consumer sentiment can change on green issues
Plastic Is Your Frenemy
WRI's Kevin Moss argues plastics were once seen as nature's friend, but attitudes have changed and business models must change too
One Year on from Blue Planet II - how is conservation and sustainable development of the ocean viewed?
Klaas de Vos of the World Ocean Initiative reflects on how a year on the green business trends David Attenborough triggered are gaining momentum
Unilever pours €100,000 into plastic-free laundry tablet
Multinational hopes plastic-fighting idea will help stem the use of single-use laundry liquid sachets
Rolling crisis: Car tyres responsible for thousands of tonnes of microplastic pollution
Study calculates up to 68,000 tonnes of microplastic pollution released by tyres each year - and much of it will end up in UK waterways and soils
Peacocks announces switch to bio-degradeable bags
Fashion retailer claims switch to bio-degradeable bags will help minimise its environmental footprint
BBC outlines plan to become a 'model for sustainable broadcasting'
Broadcaster insists it will do more to 'inform audiences about the changing world' and set new science-based emissions target
How 'Single-use' became the 2018 Word of the Year
Collins Dictionary names 'single-use' the 2018 Word of the Year in recognition of spike in public concern over plastic pollution