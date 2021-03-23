Farewell to plastic Peppa? Waitrose bans children's magazines with 'excessive' plastic toy giveaways
Supermarket says it is time to tackle 'unnecessary plastic' that routinely accompanies children's magazines
Waitrose has today announced it is to stop selling children's magazines that contain plastic disposable toys, in response to a campaign by a 10-year-old girl from Gwynedd, who launched a petition to persuade publishers to end the practice.
Skye, from Gwynedd, launched her petition after becoming fed up with being sent "cheap plastic rubbish" with her favourite magazine. "These toys will be made in China, wrapped in plastic, put on a pallet wrapped in more plastic, sent across the world, unwrapped, stuck on a magazine and covered in more plastic, and then shipped to houses," she told the BBC earlier this month. "The carbon footprint is big and you are putting it straight in the bin to pollute the planet."
Following on from its 2019 pledge to end the sale of Christmas crackers containing plastic toys, Waitrose today announced it would extend the ban to magazines that contain plastic toys that have a short lifespan and are hard to recycle.
However, the supermarket stressed that ban would not cover giveaways that include educational or reusable craft items, such as colouring pencils and pens or collectable models which are intended to be used multiple times.
The company said it would remove offending magazines from its shelves over the next eight weeks and instead call for magazine publishers to replace plastic toys with more sustainable alternatives.
"While we know these magazines are popular with children, some of the unnecessary plastic attached to them has become really excessive," said Marija Rompani, partner and director for sustainability and ethics at Waitrose. "Many in the younger generation really care about the planet and are the ones inheriting the problem of plastic pollution. We urge publishers to find alternatives, and other retailers to follow our lead in ending the pointless plastic that comes with children's magazines."
The move follows similar pledges by a number of fast food restaurants to end the use of plastic toy giveaways and is likely to ramp up pressure on other retailers to follow suit.
More news
Government sets out plans to cut taxes on flights within UK
Treasury consults on slashing Air Passenger Duty for domestic flights, yet also moves to tweak tax bands to combat CO2 from long-haul flights
Study: One fifth of top corporates have net zero commitments in place
Comprehensive analysis from ECIU and Oxford Net Zero reveals how over two thirds of the global economy are covered by net zero goals
So now you have a net zero target: What does a robust climate plan actually entail?
A series of resources analysing the state of net zero pledges unveiled by nations and companies to date are aiming to drive a step change in the quality of climate plans
'Breakthrough': Unilever sets out net zero plans for shareholder vote
Consumer goods giant's CEO Alan Jope said he hoped other businesses would soon start to follow suit in offering shareholders a say on climate plans