Report proposes global treaty to end production of virgin plastic production by 2040

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 02 July 2021 • 3 min read
Report proposes global treaty to end production of virgin plastic production by 2040

International group of scientists call for new plastics non-proliferation treaty that binds governments to ambitious target to phase out virgin plastic

Scientists are calling for a binding treaty to phase out global production of virgin plastic by 2040. In a paper published by the journal Science yesterday, scientists representing leading academic institutions...

