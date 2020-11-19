UKRI awards £8m to innovative plastic packaging waste projects

Research into compostable plastics, waste management systems, and 'hard-to-recycle' plastics among 10 projects to secure support from government-backed agency

Compostable plastic packaging, smart recycling technology, and tackling hard-to-recycle items are among 10 university-led research projects to secure a share of £8m in new funding announced by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) yesterday.

Recipients of the funding, which comes via UKRI's Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging (SSPP) Challenge, are all focused on developing innovative solutions to the plastic waste crisis and working with industry partners to help turn their ideas into commercial reality, UKRI said.

The projects include a research team at the University of Stratchlyde working to optimise the repeated use of compostable plastics for multiple food packaging applications; a University of Manchester team aiming to improve compliance with recycling rules through a systemic approach to plastic waste management; and a Brunel University team looking at how to tackle the problem of 'hard-to-recycle' plastic packaging, according to the funding body.

UKRI estimates annual global production of plastic now exceeds 300 million tonnes, a figure which is expected to triple by 2050. Around 12.7 million tonnes of plastic waste ends up in the world's oceans every year, choking sealife and poisoning habitats.

Paul Davidson, challenge director of the SSPP challenge at UKRI, said the research projects were "a huge step forward in enabling the UK to find better solutions to existing problems in how plastic packaging is made, used and disposed of" and aimed to "fundamentally change how we package and recycle items for the benefit of the environment".

"This funding will help experts from across the country address the important issue of making plastics more environmental-conscious," he said. "We look forward to hearing the outcomes of this project investment and how this will benefit both the UK and global environment."