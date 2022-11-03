'Unattainable': Why companies are struggling to deliver on plastic pollution goals

Businesses and governments that have pledged to only use reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025 are unlikely to deliver on their ambitious targets, according to a sobering new report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The high-profile campaign group today published a progress report for its New Plastics Economy Global Commitment campaign, which since 2018 has seen more than 500 organisations pledge to keep plastics out of the environment. Signatories to the pledge, who include companies that together represent 20 per cent of all plastic packaging, have to commit to ambitious targets for slashing levels of plastic waste by 2025 and undertake public annual reporting.

However, the report warns that while significant progress has been made to curb the use of virgin plastics and boost recycling rates, the continuing use of flexible plastic and under-investment in supporting infrastructure means pledges to only reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025 "will likely not be met".

The report does stress that encouraging progress is being made on a number of fronts. For example, over half of business signatories have cut their use of virgin plastics since 2018 and the use of recycled content in plastic packaging has doubled in the past three years. The share of post-consumer recycled content has risen from 4.8 per cent in 2018 to 10.0 per cent in 2021, with the report noting that while it took decades for businesses to hit the five per cent mark, signatories to the Global Commitment doubled it to 10 per cent in just three years.

However, overall use of virgin plastic among the group increased in 2021 back to 2018 levels, while the share of plastic packaging that is reusable decreased slightly to an average of just 1.2 per cent.

"The Global Commitment continues to provide unprecedented transparency on how major businesses are addressing the plastic pollution crisis," said Sander Defruyt, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Plastics Initiative Lead. "The latest findings demonstrate the need to urgently ramp up efforts - both from businesses and governments. Credible, ambitious plans are needed from businesses to scale reuse, to deal with the issue of flexible packaging and to reduce the need for single-use packaging. Governments must take action to help accelerate progress."

The report confirmed that since 2018, 59 per cent of brands and retailers have reduced their use of virgin plastics. But last year, increases by some of the biggest users of plastic packaging resulted in an overall rise of 2.5 per cent, reversing the falls seen in 2019 and 2020. The increase was largely driven by increases in total packaging use, with the report warning that businesses were yet to growth in demand from growth in the use of plastic packaging.

The analysis also stressed that while many businesses have been investing in ways to achieve 100 per cent technical recyclability for rigid plastic packaging, the benefit of this investment is being stifled by inadequate collection and sorting infrastructure around the world.

Meanwhile, the widespread use of flexible plastic packaging, such as sachets and films, remains a significant technical challenge. "The difficulty of recycling them - in practice as well as at scale - is a key reason why most businesses will miss their target of using only reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025," the report warned.

"Brands and retailers retain the potential to make a significant positive contribution to tackling the plastic pollution crisis," the report concluded. "To do so they must adopt ambitious strategies to scale up reuse schemes, innovate away from flexible plastic packaging where possible, and reduce their use of single-use packaging. Recycling alone is not sufficient to stop the flow of plastic pollution."

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation also reiterated its call for a new legally-binding international treaty to tackle plastic pollution and accelerate the transition to a more circular global economy.

In related news, the Prevented Ocean Plastic campaign this week announced it is to expand the global programme to build new African recycling infrastructure in Swahili and North African coastal regions.

The expansion is expected to save up to 5,000 tonnes of plastic a year - or 220 million bottles - from entering the ocean from pollution in two areas in Africa, including the Swahili Coast and where the Nile meets the Mediterranean.

Prevented Ocean Plastic Africa will partner with manufacturer Bariq to collect plastic from areas with little or no recycling infrastructure and create fully traceable, certified recycled plastic.

The programme was officially launched in Cairo this week ahead of Egypt's hosting of the COP27 Climate Summit, which kicks off next week in Sharm El Sheikh.

And in further plastic package news, UK supermarket Morrisons announced it has completely removed plastic packaging from its Christmas gift wrap and accessory ranges, removing over 3.1 tonnes of plastic shrink wrap from its wrapping paper alone. The move comes in addition to the removal of glitter and plastic from paper wrap, crackers and cards in previous years, which has reduced plastic in its range by over 150 tonnes over the past three years.

Meanwhile, food delivery giant Deliveroo this week announced a £2.5m investment to subsidise the cost of sustainable packaging to encourage restaurant partners to switch to more sustainable choices. The company said the move - which will provide Deliveroo partners with a 50 per cent subsidy on the cost of environmentally friendly packaging - is expected to save around 403 tonnes of plastic packaging.