Packaging developer Choose toasts 'world's first' biodegradable paper bottle

The fully biodegradable and compostable packaging innovation has been developed in Edinburgh with support from Innovate UK and Sky Ocean Ventures

Eco-friendly packaging firm Choose claims to have developed the "world's first" biodegradable bottle made from paper, in a move aimed at fighting the scourge of plastic pollution and cutting down CO2, it announced yesterday.

Choose claims the innovation, which was developed over the past three years with support from Sky Ocean Ventures and Innovate UK, is the only commercially available paper bottle in the world that has zero plastic in it.

The outer casing is made from recycled de-inked newspapers, the interior is built from a plant-based waterproof liner free of virgin PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic, and a metal cap rusts down in the environment into naturally occurring minerals, the firm explained.

As a result, it claims the container is fully biodegradeable and compostable, and can break down in the natural environmental without causing any harmful impact within 12 months. Moreover, the carbon footprint of the bottle is 44 per cent smaller than a regular plastic one, it claims.

It said the new packaging would be used for a range of household products including sanitiser, hand soap and washing-up liquid.

"A lot of people don't think of household products as single-use plastics in the same way they would a beverage, for example," said Choose's managing director James Longcroft. "Hundreds of millions of plastic bottles that are used for washing-up liquid, hand soap, etc, end up in landfill sites. All these bottles react in exactly the same way as a PET beverage bottle: they break down into microplastics, damage the environment and kill the oceans. We are aiming to minimise plastic pollution by offering consumers plastic-free alternatives to their everyday products."

Other companies have also sought to develop 'paper' alternatives to conventional plastic bottles. Global brewing giant Carlsberg last year unveiled a suite of paper beer bottle designs it is working on developing, as part of a project that drinks brands Absolut and Coca-Cola have since joined.