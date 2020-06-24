Make UK
Why the government risks undermining its flagship industrial energy efficiency fund
The government is wasting the potential of its Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, argues Frank Aaskov from UK Steel and Make UK
Is hydrogen the next step for steelmaking?
Finding a clean way to make virgin steel will be essential for the UK to meet its 2050 net zero emissions goal, says Make UK's Frank Aaskov
The next step for carbon pricing
On its own, a UK ETS won't be enough to successfully decarbonise UK industry, warns Make UK's Frank Aaskov
Make UK: Sustainability a growing priority for British manufacturers
New industry report found 50 per cent of UK manufacturing firms are implementing sustainability measures
Brexit - It's the little things too
Make UK's Roz Bulleid warns complex regulatory changes on everything from chemicals to emissions trading could be rushed through as the Brexit deadline looms
Greg Clark insists UK can lead world in EVs as he defends clean growth ambition
Business Secretary expresses 'frustration' at Honda's decision to close Swindon car plant, as Corbyn touts Labour plans for 'large-scale' green investment