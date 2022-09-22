The UK's manufacturers need policy certainty to deliver a low carbon future

clock • 4 min read

The energy crisis could cause irreparable damage to an industry critical to delivering net zero goals if the government does not step up its support, argues Make UK’s Brigitte Amoruso

In the midst of the energy crisis, manufacturing businesses have been extremely worried for a long time at the looming prospect of a very rough winter period - over a third of manufacturers have seen their...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Reports: Government to delay or ditch landmark Energy Bill

15 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

BCG acquires environmental consulting firm Quantis

15 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

15 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis deepens

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals
Policy

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals

PwC's Net Zero Economy Index finds decarbonisation rates among G20 countries are falling 'alarmingly short' of global climate targets

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2022 • 5 min read
Study: Renewables make record contribution to global grids
Energy

Study: Renewables make record contribution to global grids

Bloomberg's latest Power Transition Trends highlights latest milestone for global renewables industry, but warns fossil fuel emissions are continuing to rise

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2022 • 4 min read
Governments should look to emulate policies that helped slash offshore wind costs, the report argues | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Decisive government action is essential': New study details how regulation and investment key to boosting green energy

Recent history indicates government intervention is critical to driving growth and innovation in energy markets, research argues

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read