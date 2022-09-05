'Out of control': Six in 10 manufacturers warn energy crisis threatens their business

Manufacturers across Britain are calling on Ministers in the new government to consider introducing an energy price cap that will freeze business energy bills and immediately extend clean energy and insulation incentives for commercial premises, amid fears companies will be forced to close if they are not provided with more support to help them cope with soaring energy costs.

MakeUK, the trade association for UK manufacturers, has today warned the majority of the country's manufacturing firms see spiralling energy costs as a direct threat to their business, with a recent survey revealing that "almost every manufacturer" believes the government is not doing enough to support industry through the crisis.

The group has warned the country is lagging behind its closest competitors in offering help for industries faced with soaring energy costs, and has urged the new government to consider a raft of new measures to stop the crisis causing permanent damage to the UK's manufacturing sector.

A poll of 200 companies by MakeUK found that six in 10 firms believe that increased energy costs are now "business threatening", with 13 per cent reporting they have already reduced or changed their hours of operation in response, 12 per cent claiming they had made job cuts, and seven per cent revealing they had stopped production for longer periods.

To help businesses survive the crisis, MakeUK has called on the government to explore introducing an energy price cap to freeze prices at an agreed rate, with the measure funded either directly by government, or through a financing arrangement to be agreed with banks.

It has also called for government to maximise incentives that enable businesses to be less reliant on wholesale energy markets. This could include extending business rate relief on commercial building improvements, such as insulation, from 12 months to "at least three years", and by similarly extending the exemption for plant and machinery use in clean energy generation and electricity storage by the same timeframe.

MakeUK noted that the energy crisis had already galvanised manufacturers' efforts to install clean energy generation on site that would reduce their exposure to volatile wholesale electricity markets, where power prices are inflated by the soaring cost of fossil gas. More than a quarter of companies in MakeUK's survey said they had managed to find the funds to undertake such projects and had already moved to deploy onsite generation technologies.

"As energy bills spiral out of control, manufacturers are working tirelessly to find ways to reduce consumption, putting in place as much as they can afford in terms of building improvements and installing renewable sources of energy," said MakeUK CEO Stephen Phipson. "Government must step in to help struggling businesses, cashflow is already stretched to the limit, to pay what are now exorbitant energy bills by supporting sustainable factories and move further away from National Grid reliance."

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said in an interview with the BBC over the weekend she is in favour of acceleating rooftop solar generation on commercial premises, but questions remain about how her government would do this without a more interventionist approach in policy to incentivise commercial landlords to invest in the technology.

Meanwhile, reports this morning indicated the Truss campaign is working on plans for a major new energy bills support package worth up to £100bn that could include measures designed to freeze electricity and gas prices. However, details of the scheme are yet to be confirmed and it remains unclear whether the proposed price freeze would be extended to businesses or would solely focus on households.

MakeUK today stressed that manufacturers across the UK would soon face the "stark choice" between cutting production of shutting up shop altogether if the government did not provide more support, noting that high energy prices were impacting manufacturers of all sectors and sizes.

Forty-two per cent of firms said their electricity bills had increased by more than 100 per cent in the past 12 months, with a further 52 per cent reporting they expected these costs to more than double over the coming year.

Meanwhile, a third of firms said gas prices had shot up by more than 100 per cent over the last year, with an even larger percentage - 42 per cent - revealing they expected to see an increase of 100 per cent over the coming 12 months.

"We are already lagging behind our global competitors, and the prolonged lack of action by the UK government making this worse," Phipson warned. "UK manufacturing needs help now if it is to thrive and maintain the millions of well-paid jobs around the whole of the UK and to keep its place as one of the world's great manufacturing nations."

MakeUK has also called on the UK's new government to remove Carbon Price Support to reduce electricity costs for industrial consumers, and to work in the longer term to decouple electricity prices from the price of gas.

The report comes as the government faces a flurry of calls from energy sector to speed up its efforts to deliver wholesale electricity market reform, which would unhitch the price of electricity from volatile, expensive and risky gas markets.

It also comes as the boss of frozen food retailer Iceland revealed to the Sunday newspapers that the company had shelved plans to expand its fleet of stores around the UK due to spiralling energy costs.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, the supermarket's managing director Richard Walker said the retailer had been forced to halt new store openings after its latest energy bill had jumped by £20m, more than doubling the total.

In a separate interview with The Observer, Walker said he had urged Number 10 prepare an "immediate and radical cost" of living package that would include help for businesses faced with soaring energy costs.

He said that leadership frontrunner Liz Truss' plan to introduce tax relief for small and medium sized businesses failed to meet the size of the challenge.

"My fear is that they'll do a half-baked response," Walker told the paper. "I read that Liz Truss is thinking of further rate relief for small businesses. That's lovely, but it won't even touch the sides. What they need to understand is [this affects] big business as well as small, because it's exactly the same trouble we're in - there's just more jobs at stake"