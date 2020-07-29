How UK manufacturers can drive decarbonisation from recovery
Covid-19 has hit manufacturing hard, but with government policy support there is now a big opportunity to accelerate decarbonisation, argues Make UK's Frank Aaskov
Alongside other manufacturers, the UK steel sector was substantially impacted by the pandemic, when the lockdown was imposed in March. The sector has seen a 45 per cent reduction in current demand and...
John Lewis and Waitrose to ramp up electric vans to serve online delivery surge
Retail partnership aims end the use of fossil fuels across its entire fleet by 2030
Isle of Man climate bill targets net zero emissions by 2050
UK Crown Dependency sets out plan to ban fossil fuel cars by 2040, grow renewable energy sources and improve building energy efficiency
Highway made from plastic waste begins construction in Carlisle
Asphalt specialist MacRebur claims integrating waste plastic bags in road surfaces cuts down on landfill, emissions and improves safety