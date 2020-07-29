How UK manufacturers can drive decarbonisation from recovery

  • Frank Aaskov, Make UK
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Covid-19 has hit manufacturing hard, but with government policy support there is now a big opportunity to accelerate decarbonisation, argues Make UK's Frank Aaskov

Alongside other manufacturers, the UK steel sector was substantially impacted by the pandemic, when the lockdown was imposed in March. The sector has seen a 45 per cent reduction in current demand and...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news