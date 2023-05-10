The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

Corporate leaders and Ministers met yesterday to discuss how to accelerate the net zero transition, but concerns are continuing to grow over the government's response to the global clean tech investment 'arms race'

The government yesterday hosted the first meeting of its new Net Zero Council, bringing together CEOs from several of the UK's leading banking, energy, technology, finance, and retail firms to explore...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Sainsbury's announces first store has switched to fully electric delivery fleet

Local Elections: Could Green shockwaves remake the electoral map?

Most read
01

Grid flexibility trials cut Britain's winter electricity use by 3.3GWh

10 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Genuine milestone': UK wind power exceeds gas generation for first time

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Applying emissions on my face': Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne debut carbon-cutting hydrogen face mist

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Grossly unacceptable': Government slammed for 15-year wait times for solar connections

09 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

10 May 2023 • 7 min read

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Policy

'Outdated, inefficient, expensive': Defra's ageing IT systems putting services at risk, MPs warn

Defra's IT and administrative systems 'at constant risk of failure or cyber attack', according to Public Accounts Committee

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

Defra to expand sewage overflow targets to England's coasts and estuaries

Government escalates crackdown on water company sewage dumping in wake of huge losses at last week's local election

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read
Study: Methane-busting food innovation could fuel 118 million jobs
Policy

Study: Methane-busting food innovation could fuel 118 million jobs

Researchers calculate planetary, social, and economic impacts of ramping up investments in meat alternatives

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 May 2023 • 2 min read