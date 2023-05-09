Government announces green factory funding boost

The government has today announced the award of over £24m in funding to help leading UK manufacturing brands cut carbon emissions and energy use from their factories, marking the latest step towards its goal of curbing UK energy use by 15 per cent by 2030.

However, the move comes on the same day as manufacturers' trade body Make UK became the latest business group to accuse Ministers of failing to do enough to respond to the competitive threat posed by the green subsidy blitz launched in Washington and Brussels.

The new funding awards have been made through the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) and will see 26 businesses across the UK share £24.3m to support a range of energy efficiency upgrades and clean tech installations.

Some of the UK's leading manufacturing brands are among the recipients, including Toyota, Britvic, Heineken, Kellogg's, and Tate and Lyle Sugars.

For example, Heineken has been awarded £3.7m to upgrade its Manchester Brewery, including through the installation of waste heat recovery systems, while Toyota in Derby is to receive over £282,000 to introduce new airless paint sprayers, which use static electricity instead of air, slashing energy use.

Similarly, Britvic Soft Drinks is to use a £4.4m grant to install a range of new technologies, including a heat recovery system and Low Temperature Hot Water network, at its site in east London, while Kellogg's factory in Wrexham is to receive funding to help it undertake a feasibility study on plans to recover waste heat from its cereal manufacturing processes to reduce gas usage.

Other recipients include Ingevity UK in Warrington, which will receive £2.6m for hydrogen ready natural gas fuelled boilers at its chemicals plant; Natural World Products in Dunmurry, a producer of peat-free composts and soil conditioners, which is to receive nearly £300,000 to replace diesel-powered plant equipment with electric kit; and Breedon Cement which is receiving over £231,000 to undertake a feasibility study on using carbon capture technologies at its site in Hope, Derbyshire.

"We are leading the world in reaching net zero, having cut emissions by over 44 per cent since 1990 - but to keep up this progress and achieve our green goals, we've got to transform our industrial sectors, as some of the industries most critical to our economy are also those with the highest emissions," said Minister for Energy Efficiency Lord Callanan.

"Today, we're backing them with government funding to use the latest technologies to cut their emissions and their reliance on fossil fuels - helping to future-proof these industries as we grow our green economy. This will not only cut their energy costs but also boost their competitiveness on the world stage, helping them thrive and protecting the thousands of jobs they offer across the country."

The government said that with energy-intensive industries responsible for 11 per cent of the UK's total emissions rapid decarbonisation is required across the sector if national climate goals are to be met.

Further funding is expected to be made available through the IETF scheme, with only £614m of a £289m budget awarded to date.

However, the news came on the same day as trade body Make UK, which represents 20,000 UK-based manufacturers, published a major new report warning arguing the government needs to relaunch its industrial strategy and stop 'flip flopping' on initiatives or risk seeing the country's economic competitiveness undermined.

The group said the last formal industrial strategy from the government was launched by then Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017, only for it to be scrapped two years later by Boris Johnson. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched a revamped Net Zero Strategy in late March, but it was widely criticised by business leaders for failing to deliver new industrial policies similar to those introduced in the US through the White House's Inflation Reduction Act.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said the UK was now the only leading nation in the world without a comprehensive, long-term industrial plan. "If we are to not only tackle our regional inequality, but also compete on a global stage, we need a national industrial strategy as a matter of urgency," he said.

Make UK said about 80 per cent of companies in a survey of 312 manufacturers believed the lack of an overarching industrial strategy put their firm at a competitive disadvantage to businesses in other countries. In addition, almost 60 per cent said they thought the government had never had a robust vision for manufacturing, while as many as a quarter said it was the main reason the sector had not grown more quickly over the past decade.

"Manufacturing plays a vital role in job creation, and it is critical to have a detailed industrial strategy in place to spread investment and enable businesses to expand," said Laimonas Noreika, co-founder and CEO of fintech platform HeavyFinance. "With businesses feeling more confident, despite high interest rates and surging inflation, having a clear blueprint for empowering the manufacturing sector will be key for driving economic growth. Many countries around the world are already developing incentives to promote investment in low-carbon, sustainable firms, and it's crucial that the UK doesn't fall behind in this area."

In response to the report, a spokesperson for the the Department for Business and Trade said: "The government has shown a clear strategy for UK manufacturing with a variety of schemes that ensure sectors from auto, to aerospace, to low-carbon technologies have access to the funding, talent and infrastructure they need. We are focusing on providing a competitive business environment to stimulate growth, reducing red-tape, and investing millions in new government funding to help manufacturing SMEs increase productivity."

