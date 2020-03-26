liontrust

Are we nearing 'peak car'?
People are increasingly realising driving is no longer fun nor convenient, and investors should take note, argues Liontrust's Neil Brown

How to dodge the greenwash - is your fund sustainable?
With so many so-called sustainable funds coming to the market, it is increasingly important to identify 'greenwashing' in practice, where groups are talking up their credentials in this space without the expertise or track record to back it up