Reasons to be positive
The story of businesses delivering strong growth and profits while helping to tackle climate change, biodiversity collapse, and poverty has a long way to run, argues Liontrust's Peter Michaelis
Within the past couple of months, country after country has gone from business as usual to full lockdown. Governments and central banks have had to intervene to support their economies and people, trashing...
More news
Green recovery: More than 150 multinationals call for Covid-19 aid to be aligned with climate goals
Largest UN-backed chief executive-led climate effort brings together companies from 34 sectors with a total market capitalisation of $2.4tn
'Sensible incentives' and 'plumbing reforms': Leading figures mull pathway from Covid-19 crisis to net zero economy
A new essay collection from Bright Blue argues that net zero will not require vast amounts of public spending, due to the momentum delivered to date on decarbonisation in the UK.
'World first': SGN launches bid for 300 green hydrogen homes project in Fife
Cooking and heating could be powered by hydrogen produced from offshore wind as part of gas network firm's H100 project
Labour talks up vision for 'most ambitious climate recovery plan in the world'
Opposition stresses that climate action should be at heart of recovery plans, as over 400 civil society groups urge governments to reinvigorate pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals