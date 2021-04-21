Continuing to fight the fashion revolution
As the fashion sector grapples with issues of sustainability, we have shifted our own investments away from high street retailers, explains Liontrust's Peter Michaelis
Fashion Revolution Week, which runs until Friday 25 April, has become an established part of the sustainable calendar. Last year's event, against a backdrop of the global pandemic, felt more relevant than...
More news
Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero: Mark Carney to chair net zero umbrella forum for global financial sector
GBANZ, to be launched will ensure commitments across all parts of the financial sector are ‘coordinated and ambitious’, according to update
Volvo Trucks revs up electric ambition with 50 per cent EV sales target
Volvo Trucks unveils plans to launch three all-electric models next year and produce hydrogen fuel cell trucks by mid-decade
Continuing to fight the fashion revolution
As the fashion sector grapples with issues of sustainability, we have shifted our own investments away from high street retailers, explains Liontrust's Peter Michaelis
'Leading by example': Green economy welcomes stretching target to slash UK emissions 78 per cent by 2035
But big questions remain over how the UK will meet hugely ambitious new targets, after government signalled it will not sign off on all the CCC's policy recommendations