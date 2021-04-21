Continuing to fight the fashion revolution

  • Peter Michaelis, Liontrust
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As the fashion sector grapples with issues of sustainability, we have shifted our own investments away from high street retailers, explains Liontrust's Peter Michaelis

Fashion Revolution Week, which runs until Friday 25 April, has become an established part of the sustainable calendar. Last year's event, against a backdrop of the global pandemic, felt more relevant than...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news