Liontrust challenges companies to reach absolute zero carbon emissions

The ‘One and a Half Degree Transition Challenge’ calls for over 200 companies held by the team’s equity and bond funds to provide a plan by the end of 2020 for reaching zero carbon emissions

The Liontrust Sustainable Investment team has announced it will increase its engagement with companies to ensure they reduce absolute carbon emissions to zero.

Liontrust fund managers believe that companies which are proactive on reducing carbon emission, and are willing and able to articulate this in their strategy, will gain a competitive advantage and generate better returns as the transition to an "ultra-low carbon world" begins.

The ‘One and a Half Degree Transition Challenge' calls for over 200 companies held by the team's equity and bond funds to provide a plan by the end of 2020 for reaching zero carbon emissions and over what time period this will be achieved. They will also seek evidence that companies have started the process before the year is out.

All measures available will be used to persuade companies to reduce their absolute carbon emissions to zero, including voting against boards and divesting over time, Liontrust said.

The team has engaged with companies on reducing carbon emissions for two decades, resulting in funds that are up to 77 per cent less carbon intensive than respective indices, however the renewed urgency has led the team to demand greater ambition from companies.

Harriet Parker, investment manager on the Liontrust Sustainable Investment team, said: "Companies that do not develop and enact a rapid decarbonisation of their business activities will face rising costs and risk to their future success."

"We are not being prescriptive on how companies achieve zero carbon emissions, although we expect it to include energy efficient products, low carbon energy, renewables, and improving building efficiencies," she added. "They need to start the transition now."