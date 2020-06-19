The Covid-19 crisis can accelerate sustainable investment
If the crisis has taught us anything, it is that we need to face challenges head on and not hope they just go away, writes Liontrust's Mike Appleby
Like everyone across the world, we have been coming to terms with the monumental changes Covid-19 has caused in our everyday lives. This has focused our thinking on whether we could see more profound and...
Lyft pledges to shift its two million drivers to electric vehicles by 2030
Ride-hailing service targets 100 per cent electric vehicles on its platform as it joins EV100 initiative
We want to deliver a green recovery in partnership with business and finance
Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech on green finance, Covid-19 recovery and the climate emergency at the London Stock Exchange
Energy firms to face 'ambitious' new annual smart meter targets
Government sets out plans to accelerate smart meter rollout across UK homes and businesses, in bid to boost post-Covid-19 recovery