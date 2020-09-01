Facing up to Covid, climate and equality challenges
The current crisis should support and accelerate many trends and themes integral to sustainability, writes Liontrust's Peter Michaelis
We believe the Covid-19 pandemic will result in changes to how society behaves and ultimately ease the transition to a more sustainable world. What one small strand of replicating protein has laid bare,...
More news
Facing up to Covid, climate and equality challenges
The current crisis should support and accelerate many trends and themes integral to sustainability, writes Liontrust's Peter Michaelis
'Worrying': Global energy firms still prioritising fossil fuels over renewables, study warns
Just 10 per cent of global utility firms prioritising renewables over fossil fuel investments, University of Oxford research finds
How Britain's grid became 'cleaner, cheaper, and harder to control' during the Covid-19 lockdown
Impact of lockdown offers glimpse of how a net zero energy system could operate in the future, highlighting need for more grid flexibility, study argues
Giant battery storage project secures site near Bristol
The facility will be built by French renewable energy firm Voltalia SA