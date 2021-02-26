The 1.5C transition challenge
Mike Appleby, investment manager at Liontrust's Sustainable Investment Team, explains how it is engaging with companies to enhance climate action
Early last year, Liontrust launched and committed itself to the 'One and a Half Degree Transition Challenge'. This involves engaging with all the companies held in our sustainable fund range and challenging...
Government urged to target 40GW solar capacity by 2030
Greenpeace, the Green Finance Institute, the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), and others call on government to set ambitious solar target
UK has 'long way to go' to build purely electric car market, spending watchdog warns
National Audit Office calls for long-term, joined-up strategy from the government to ensure every car on the road produces zero emissions by 2050
Could poor flood provisions cause the next major building regulations scandal?
With the government already under fire for its handling of the cladding scandal, MPs on the Public Accounts Committee have today warned Ministers must enhance the UK's approach to flood protection and risk management in preparation for escalating climate...
'More than affordable': Aviation could offset its way to 'carbon neutrality' with minimal impact on profitability
Analysis from Thrust Carbon urges aviation sector to make up front investments that rapidly scale the carbon offsetting market to the scale needed to cover its emissions