Lightsource BP
Lightsource BP inks solar brick factory deal
Developer to provide solar power direct to Ibstock Brick in deal that should provide factory with around 30 per cent of its annual power demand
Night time solar? Lightsource BP hails trial showing solar can help balance the grid at night
Trial marks the first time a UK solar farm has provided a reactive power balancing service to the electricity grid at night, developer claims
Lightsource BP plugs in subsidy-free solar farm
2.3MW Lancashire site is now providing power to glass manufacturer NSG Group
BP has 'dramatically reduced' oil and gas exploration, executive claims
Dominic Emery, VP for strategic planning at BP, suggests sizeable chunk of firm's existing oil and gas resources could remain in the ground as it invests in new business models
Subsidy free solar: Lightsource BP strikes major green power deal with Budweiser brewer
Lightsource BP will build out the UK's largest unsubsidised solar installation to provide green power to make Budweiser beer
Taking the plunge: Northumbrian Water and Lightsource BP explore 10 solar farm deal
Days after announcing plans to source 100 per cent renewables, water firm reveals new 10GWh solar power push