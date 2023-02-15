Lightsource bp and H&M Group power up UK solar farm partnership

Solar developer Lightsource bp, retail giant H&M, and investor Schroders Greencoat have today formally announced the completion of two solar farms in Leicestershire that are set to provide 50MW of new capacity.

The companies said the Streetfields and Northfield House solar projects would provide enough clean power for over 15,000 UK homes, which will now be supplied directly to H&M in support of it goal to cut its emissions by 56 per cent by 2030 and ensure it is sourcing of 100 per cent renewable power by the same date. The projects are expected to reduce carbon emissions by 10,500 metric tonnes each year.

The projects are the result of an innovative partnership between the three firms first announced back in 2021, which saw H&M ink a long term power purchase agreement (PPA), while Lightsource bp committed to build collar assets on behalf of Schroders Greencoat.

The two projects became operational in December last year, at which point ownership transferred to a fund managed by Schroders Greencoat. However, as part of the agreement Lightsource bp will provide third-party solar asset operation and maintenance services through its operations and maintenance division.

"Projects like these are a clear demonstration of how renewable energy partnerships between developers, investors and corporations can play a vital role in enabling the UK's energy transition," said Kareen Boutonnat, CEO for EMEA and APAC for Lightsource bp. "We are pleased to continue growing our partnership with Schroders Greencoat, and support H&M Group's decarbonisation targets. We will continue to apply our development and power marketing expertise to further support investors, utilities and corporations needing to ramp up their ‘home grown' renewable ambitions."

Ulrika Leverenz, head of green investment at H&M Group, said it was great to see the solar parks becoming a reality. "Renewable energy plays a crucial role in our climate roadmap to reduce emissions and achieve net zero by 2040," she said. "Power purchase agreements like this one bring us one step closer to meeting our ambitious climate goals and increasing the availability of clean energy in the country."

The news follows two reports last week, which highlighted how corporate demand for PPAs is growing fast as companies look to secure access to clean power at prices that will remain predictable and stable for the duration of the contract.

BloombergNEF's latest biannual report on clean energy procurement, highlighted how public institution and corporate procurement of clean energy was up 18 per cent in 2022 from 2021 levels, reaching a record 36.7GW.

Meanwhile, Swiss consultancy Pexapark reported that contract volumes of PPA deals in Europe reached 8.4GW in 2022, a 21 per cent decrease from the 10.7GW recorded in 2021. But it noted that corporate PPA activity had continued to rise, with the overall volume of deals growing by at least 20 per cent in 2022, up to 7GW from 5.8GW in 2021.The number of deals signed by corporates also rose, with 129 deals successfully brokered by companies within Europe, up 29 per cent from the previous year.