ScottishPower says £500m investment plan puts it at 'forefront' of UK solar industry

ScottishPower has today hailed its move "to the forefront of the UK's solar industry", after agreeing a £500m investment in projects that are set to collectively power the equivalent of 220,000 homes.

The UK-wide projects are all in advanced stages of development and are expected to be operational by 2025, in the process increasing the firm's share of the solar power market from two per cent to nine per cent. The investment includes two deals to acquire 17 photovoltaic (PV) sites with a combined capacity of 800MW, ScottishPower announced today.

The company said the deals confirm its commitment to growing the onshore renewables market across the UK, where it is the only 100 per cent green-integrated utility.

The deal also supports parent company Iberdrola Group's clean energy plans. As of September 2021, the Spanish-headquartered energy giant has almost 3GW of installed PV generation capacity worldwide, with projects across Europe and North America. It also boasts 31GW of solar projects under development in Spain, the US, Mexico, the UK, Portugal, and Italy.

Lindsay McQuade, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, said the investment in solar generation complements the business's existing growth plans for wind power and energy storage projects.

"With plans to invest close to £4bn by 2025, doubling the volume of renewable electricity we produce, we are taking action every day to deliver on our commitment to deploy more renewables - at scale and at speed - to electrify how we live, work and travel," she said. "This addition to our portfolio will help accelerate that journey and play an important role in tackling the climate emergency."

The new contracts announced today have been concluded separately with Elgin Energy, which owns 12 projects, and Lightsource BP, which controls the rest. Both companies are experienced developers with a long track record in renewable energy, ScottishPower said.

The latest investment will also contribute towards reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland by 2045 and in the UK by 2050 in support of the resepective government's long term climate goals, it added.