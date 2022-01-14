ScottishPower says £500m investment plan puts it at 'forefront' of UK solar industry

clock • 2 min read
ScottishPower's Carland Cross solar power facility, Cornwall (credit: @kieroninfocus)
Image:

ScottishPower's Carland Cross solar power facility, Cornwall (credit: @kieroninfocus)

Firm to take on 17 new solar project sites that will power the equivalent of 220,000 homes

ScottishPower has today hailed its move "to the forefront of the UK's solar industry", after agreeing a £500m investment in projects that are set to collectively power the equivalent of 220,000 homes.  

The UK-wide projects are all in advanced stages of development and are expected to be operational by 2025, in the process increasing the firm's share of the solar power market from two per cent to nine per cent. The investment includes two deals to acquire 17 photovoltaic (PV) sites with a combined capacity of 800MW, ScottishPower announced today.

The company said the deals confirm its commitment to growing the onshore renewables market across the UK, where it is the only 100 per cent green-integrated utility.

The deal also supports parent company Iberdrola Group's clean energy plans. As of September 2021, the Spanish-headquartered energy giant has almost 3GW of installed PV generation capacity worldwide, with projects across Europe and North America. It also boasts 31GW of solar projects under development in Spain, the US, Mexico, the UK, Portugal, and Italy.

Lindsay McQuade, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, said the investment in solar generation complements the business's existing growth plans for wind power and energy storage projects.

"With plans to invest close to £4bn by 2025, doubling the volume of renewable electricity we produce, we are taking action every day to deliver on our commitment to deploy more renewables - at scale and at speed - to electrify how we live, work and travel," she said. "This addition to our portfolio will help accelerate that journey and play an important role in tackling the climate emergency."

The new contracts announced today have been concluded separately with Elgin Energy, which owns 12 projects, and Lightsource BP, which controls the rest. Both companies are experienced developers with a long track record in renewable energy, ScottishPower said.

The latest investment will also contribute towards reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland  by 2045 and in the UK by 2050 in support of the resepective government's long term climate goals, it added. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

Charities urge government to ramp up insulation and clean energy to tackle cost of living crisis

Most read
01

'Faster than expected': EV sales predicted to overtake fossil fuel cars within three years across Europe

12 January 2022 • 4 min read
02

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

11 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

13 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Catalyst secures Yorkshire site for major new battery storage facility

10 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK Power Networks harnesses AI to fast-track 1,000 electric charge point installations

10 January 2022 • 1 min read

More on Biomass

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani at the 2007 World Economic Forum | Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Management

Global Briefing: Asia's richest man plots $76bn green infrastructure blitz

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including 2021 emissions bounce-backs, Germany's new clean power targets, and fresh pressure on European companies to boost their decarbonisation plans

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 January 2022 • 6 min read
How the UK could meet its net zero goals ahead of schedule
Energy

How the UK could meet its net zero goals ahead of schedule

Thanks to myriad technologies - hydrogen hydride batteries, EV batteries, home solar power, and other renewables - the UK energy grid could look very different in 2030, writes Plextek's Laurence Weir

Laurence Weir, Plextek
clock 14 January 2022 • 4 min read
Gas market prices last month reached an all-time high of £4.50 per therm | Credit: iStock
Energy

Energy bill crisis: Renewables trade body calls for VAT to be scrapped and green levies moved

Trade body for clean energy and technology industries sets out ‘six point plan’ for how the government can tackle the ongoing gas price crisis

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 January 2022 • 3 min read