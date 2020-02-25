In photos: Renewables projects as you've never seen them before
From rooftop solar to large-scale PV farms, the the STA's Photo of the Year competition captures the changing face of the UK's energy landscape
Bulky structures dotted across the UK with huge turrets billowing smoke, steam, and CO2 have long been the country's economic backbone, burning fossil fuels to provide energy to homes and industry...
More news
BusinessGreen launches latest Towards Net Zero Leaders Briefing
Towards Net Zero Energy event to provide invaluable insights into the net zero energy transition and how leading businesses are responding
In photos: Renewables projects as you've never seen them before
From rooftop solar to large-scale PV farms, the the STA's Photo of the Year competition captures the changing face of the UK's energy landscape
'Reverse nature's decline': Government unveils sweeping farming subsidy reforms
Long awaited proposals for Environmental Land Management scheme announced, as government looks to reward farmers for environmental efforts such as tree planting, flood protection, and wildlife restoration
JP Morgan Chase to restrict Arctic oil and coal lending
Banking giant set to unveil beefed up climate investment policies at annual investor day