Lightsource BP to kickstart construction of £40m Nottinghamshire solar farm

Lightsource BP is to kickstart construction of a 61MW solar farm in Nottinghamshire next month, marking the renewable energy developer's largest solar project to date in the UK.

The UK-based firm revealed later last week it is investing £40m in the project, which is situated at Tiln Farm near Retford and once completed is expected to generate enough electricity to power the needs of over 14,200 homes.

The company, which is 50 per cent owned by oil and gas giant BP, revealed the project is backed by a 15 year purchase power agreement (PPA) with building products manufacturer Forterra which will see it provided with 50GWh of clean power from the solar farm.

Construction of the project, which is also set to include a battery storage facility, is expected to take around 11 months, generating 120 construction jobs over the time period, Lightsource BP said.

In addition to generating renewable power, the solar farm has been designed to enable agricultural activity such as livestock grazing to continue at the same site, while Lightsource BP is also investing around £560,000 to implement a biodiversity plan for the site.

Kareen Boutonnat, CEO of Lightsource BP for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, said developing homegrown sources of solar power was critical to helping combat the energy crisis, which has seen bills soar over the past year thanks to rising fossil fuel prices.

"This project is a demonstration of how Lightsource bp is moving at speed to develop sustainable renewable projects, we're supporting the UK's low-carbon transition and climate targets," she said.

The project forms part of Lightsource BP's target to develop 25GW of solar power worldwide by 2025. The firm is already among the largest solar developers in Europe, and has also been expanding its efforts further afield with projects in emerging markets such as India.

BP's head of UK, Louise Kingham, welcomed the news that the Tiln Farm solar project would soon be getting underway.

"These are exactly the type of projects we want to see developed - producing clean energy, creating new jobs and supporting local communities," she said. "Today's announcement is an important milestone and critically one step closer to getting another UK solar farm up and running."

In related news, rival developer Renewable Connections last week secured planning consent for three of its proposed projects, encompassing almost 90MW of solar and battery storage across England and Scotland.

Once operational the three projects - the 23MW Selms Muir solar and battery project in West Lothian, the 21MW Kincraig solar and battery storage development in Aberdeenshire, and the 46MW Snakes Meadow solar farm in Bedfordshire - could collectively avoid the equivalent of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 throughout their lifetime compared to fossil fuel generated power, the firm said.

In 2022 so far, it means Renewable Connections has secured consent for seven consecutive renewables projects in the UK, including three in Scotland and four in England.

"Our three recently consented projects will not only bring the obvious, long-term renewable energy benefits, but also significant inward investment with over £179,000 of community benefit funds associated with them," said John Leith, development director at Renewable Connections.

However, fears are growing the UK's pipeline of solar farm projects could soon face a major new barrier, after the Guardian reported this morning that Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena has ordered a review of planning rules that could see huge numbers of proposed solar projects blocked.

Solar projects are currently rarely permitted on agricultural land that is deemed to be "best and most versatile" on a 1 to 5 grading system. However, Jayawardena is understood to have asked officials to look at extending the definition of BMV to cover middling to low grade land with a 3b classification. Most solar farms is built on land that is deemed 3b and delivers relatively low agricultural yields, with grade 4 and 5 land tending to be in upland areas that are not suitable for solar generation.

Extending BMV to grade 3b would ban solar from about 41 per cent of the land area of England, the Guardian reported.

The move would be in line with Prime Minister Liz Truss' pledge during her leadership campain to crack down on solar development on farmland.

But a host of critics argued that the move would push up energy bills, undermine energy security and economic growth, and do little to enhance food security.

Chris Hewett, chief executive of trade association Solar Energy UK, said: "The UK solar sector is alarmed by attempts to put major planning rules in the way of cheap, homegrown energy. Solar power is the answer to so many needs and policy demands: it will cut energy bills, deliver energy security, boost growth and help rural economies. Ranil Jayawardena's opposition to solar farms must surely make him part of the anti-growth coalition."