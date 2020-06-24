John Lewis
'Reduce and reuse': John Lewis trials raft of waste-busting measures at Oxford store
Pilot will see plastic bags and bubble wrap removed in store, as well as offering 'eco-deliveries' and take-back schemes for clothes hangers
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
'Most ambitious targets yet': John Lewis pledges to go net zero emissions by 2050
Company unveils new deep decarbonisation target in line with 1.5C temperature trajectory, including pledge to have a fully zero carbon fleet by 2045
In the Green Room with: John Lewis' Benet Northcote
John Lewis' corporate responsibility director Benet Northcote on his journey from hospital cleaner to sustainability expert
Green GB Week: Big business beefs up climate action
30 of the UK's largest companies unveil fresh pledges to tackle climate change in support of government's Green GB Week
John Lewis Partnership to trial reusable cup cleaning service
Department store will host reusable coffee cup service, allowing employees to drop off dirty takeaway mugs and pick up clean ones