EnergyAware: John Lewis and Waitrose launch staff energy-saving training programme

New online training course to help all employees support retail giant's net zero goals
The John Lewis Partnership is to launch a new immersive online training course, designed to help employees across the business reduce energy use and carbon emissions in their home and working lives...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial