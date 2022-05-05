EnergyAware: John Lewis and Waitrose launch staff energy-saving training programme

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
EnergyAware: John Lewis and Waitrose launch staff energy-saving training programme

New online training course to help all employees support retail giant's net zero goals

The John Lewis Partnership is to launch a new immersive online training course, designed to help employees across the business reduce energy use and carbon emissions in their home and working lives...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Optimising net zero': Could green hydrogen unlock the next phase of UK decarbonisation?

Industry and councils urged to make EV chargers accessible for disabled drivers

Most read
01

Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

04 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

03 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

04 May 2022 • 4 min read
04

Ørsted to trial growth of coral reef at base of offshore wind turbines

05 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

'We will not bend to the will of activists': As BP profits soar, government doubles down on oil and gas expansion plans

03 May 2022 • 11 min read

More on Efficiency

The failures of past home energy efficiency schemes can inform the successful policies of the future
Buildings

The failures of past home energy efficiency schemes can inform the successful policies of the future

Recent botched attempts to upgrade the UK’s notoriously leaky housing stock offer a number of lessons to policymakers, argues Public First’s Nick Park

Nick Park, Public First
clock 06 May 2022 • 5 min read
Are Chief Sustainability Officers ready for the boardroom?
Management

Are Chief Sustainability Officers ready for the boardroom?

New PwC survey reveals over a third of top UK firms now have a chief sustainability officer following a 'sharp increase' in the number of senior sustainability appointments

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 May 2022 • 5 min read
UK Green Building Council publishes new guide for retrofitting commercial buildings
Buildings

UK Green Building Council publishes new guide for retrofitting commercial buildings

Document sets out 10 fundamental considerations for companies looking to undertake low carbon-focused retrofits

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 May 2022 • 3 min read