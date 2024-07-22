John Lewis launches in-store repair trial with Timpson Group

John Lewis and Timpson Group brand Johnsons have today launched a repair service trial offering customers at five stores the chance to bring garments, accessories, and a selection of homeware products back to life.

Offering repair and alterations, laundry, and dry cleaning services from today, the trial will take place at John Lewis branches in Oxford, Liverpool, Cheadle, Milton Keynes, and Welwyn over the next 16 weeks.

The update comes less than a month after the retailer launched a 20-piece 'circular' clothing and bedding collection in support of its plans to ensure all own-brand products are designed with circularity in mind by 2028.

According to recent research by waste charity WRAP, extending a garment's life by just nine months can reduce its carbon, waste, and water footprints by up to 30 per cent.

Additionally, more than a third of UK adults plan to increase household repairs, rather than buying new products, according to a recent Aviva study.

"Our customers come to us for fashion and homeware that's well made and will last - and this just takes that mentality and service one step further," said John Lewis commercial director, Kathleen Mitchell. We want to help them extend the wear of their fashion items and have the option to bring those much-loved items back to life - whether they are hanging by a thread or just need a simple stitch or two.

"Teaming a new, crisp white linen shirt with a pair of much-loved denim shorts gives our customers the opportunity to extend the lifetime of their favourite wardrobe staples, for years to come."

The trial's launch comes after Kearney's 2024 Circular Fashion Index claimed that only a small number of apparel businesses are reducing emissions and eliminating waste through circular product design. It found that just 25 out of 235 brands surveyed earned a score of five or more on Kearney's 10-point scale, with Levi's, Patagonia and The North Face among the few brands earning better than seven points.

"We are really excited about working with John Lewis," said Will Lankston, managing director of Timpson Direct.

"Alterations have always been one of the core parts of our business and we have been seeing this increase over the past few years as more customers are conscious about the environment and are wanting to repair and bring back to life some of their well-loved garments and accessories.

"Our service is well established within the industry, and we have an excellent team of specialists who undertake all our work and take a real pride and passion in all that they do. We look forward to working with John Lewis on developing this service over the coming weeks and months."

The launch comes after Timpson Group chief executive James Timpson recently stepped down from his role at the shoe repair chain in order to focus on his new role as Minister for Prisons, Parole and Probation under the new Labour government.

