'ReMade in Britain': John Lewis unveils knitwear collection spun from reclaimed wool

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: John Lewis
Image:

Credit: John Lewis

Retailer creates 19-piece range made from pre-loved items collected from takeback schemes

Retailer John Lewis has today unveiled a new unisex knitwear collection made in the UK using 100 per cent reclaimed and repurposed wool. Launching on 29 September and partly powered by donations to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Global Energy Compacts: $1.6tr pledged to boost renewables, access to electricity, and clean cooking tech by 2030

GB Energy confirms first NHS Trusts to benefit from £180m solar funding

More on Recycling

Does aluminium hold the key to circularity in the drinks can industry?
Recycling

Does aluminium hold the key to circularity in the drinks can industry?

Partner Insight: The Global Beverage Can Circularity Alliance - an initiative of the International Aluminium Institute -explains why the future is circular, and packaged in an aluminium can

Global Beverage Can Circularity Alliance (an initiative of the International Aluminium Institute)
clock 25 September 2025 • 4 min read
Virgin Media O2 and Coventry City Council extend tech reuse partnership
Recycling

Virgin Media O2 and Coventry City Council extend tech reuse partnership

Initiative collects unwanted devices such as laptops and phones from businesses and distributes them to people in need across Coventry

Amber Rolt
clock 16 September 2025 • 3 min read
John Lewis launches teddy bear repair service
Recycling

John Lewis launches teddy bear repair service

Retailer adds teddy bears and soft toys to its growing repairs and alterations services

Amber Rolt
clock 10 September 2025 • 1 min read